Seth Bala Cohen Sells 9,858 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 676,337 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $16,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 538,472 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after acquiring an additional 515,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,051,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

