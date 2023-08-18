SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 3.3%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 94,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 812,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $28,435.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,220.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,018 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 in the last 90 days. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 57.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

