Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,568. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

