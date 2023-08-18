Selway Asset Management Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $156,292.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,247.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.97. The company had a trading volume of 307,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,144. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.98. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

