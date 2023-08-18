Selway Asset Management Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $264.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

