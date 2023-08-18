Selway Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.28. The stock had a trading volume of 792,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.95 and its 200 day moving average is $274.02. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

