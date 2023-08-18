Selway Asset Management Acquires 500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.58. 699,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.61 and its 200-day moving average is $336.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

