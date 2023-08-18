Selway Asset Management Acquires 11,700 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Polaris comprises about 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Citigroup increased their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $113.27. 195,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

