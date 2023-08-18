Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

SELB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

SELB stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

