Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Securities

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SELB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.15. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

