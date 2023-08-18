Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNFCA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 21,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

