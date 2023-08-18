Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

STX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 688,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,752. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

