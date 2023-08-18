Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.4 %

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.