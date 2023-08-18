Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Avalon Advisory Group’s 6th Largest Position

Avalon Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 511,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 54,079.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 325,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 536,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,886. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

