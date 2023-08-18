SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.72.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $220.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.90. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $348.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 953.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $485,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

