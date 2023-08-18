Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Savara Price Performance

SVRA stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Savara news, major shareholder Rick Yang purchased 333,333 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,471,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,413,792. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,151,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,923.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rick Yang purchased 333,333 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,471,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,413,792. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 426,957 shares of company stock worth $1,244,680. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

