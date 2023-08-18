Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Sappi Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

