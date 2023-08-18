Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 192,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
