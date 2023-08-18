Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 192,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

