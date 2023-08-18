Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.07.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $305.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

