Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million.

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $16.63. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Samsonite International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

