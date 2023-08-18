Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 5,754 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $131,996.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70.

Samsara Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 1,149,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,374. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

