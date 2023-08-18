Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $204.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

