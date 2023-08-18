Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 393,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $358.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 71.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

