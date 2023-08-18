Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 467.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 637,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 524,961 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 280,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

