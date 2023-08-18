Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 268,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,212. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ryanair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 953,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,480,000 after purchasing an additional 233,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.