RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

