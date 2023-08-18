Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 931,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,158,800 and have sold 1,938,122 shares valued at $63,555,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after acquiring an additional 892,677 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after buying an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

