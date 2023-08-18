Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.8%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 222,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 302,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

