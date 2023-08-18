Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.92.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.02 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,182 shares of company stock worth $57,773,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

