Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Target Price to $50.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Brookfield stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

