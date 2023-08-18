Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $132.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Ross Stores stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

