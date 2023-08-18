Rosenblatt Securities Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $485.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $448.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.91. 336,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.08. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 355.4% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 19.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

