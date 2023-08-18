Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. Rollins has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

