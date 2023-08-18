Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $79.57. 2,475,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,339,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,296,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

