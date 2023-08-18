Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.30.

ROKU traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,430. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

