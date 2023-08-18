Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE RKT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

