& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 10,154 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $618,175.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,407.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $803,727.96.

On Monday, August 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $596,480.70.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.50. 105,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 232.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $76.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.