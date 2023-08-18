Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 546,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,131,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.