Richmond Brothers Inc. Purchases 11,556 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Ocuphire Pharma makes up approximately 2.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 1.63% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,935. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.