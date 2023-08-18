REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of REX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 96,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,852. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $641.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 194.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 196.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 209.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 109,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

