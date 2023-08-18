Reviewing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 0 6 0 0 2.00

Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $198.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.3% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology -10.32% 2.32% 2.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Aspen Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 4.71 -$7.44 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 11.84 -$107.76 million ($1.66) -114.79

SaverOne 2014 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Technology.

Risk & Volatility

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions. The company serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries. Aspen Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

