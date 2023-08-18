Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.90. 136,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,164. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

