Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DE traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.90. 1,361,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,120. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.06 and its 200-day moving average is $401.13.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

