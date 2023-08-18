ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.86.

RMD opened at $164.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

