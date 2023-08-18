Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after buying an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

