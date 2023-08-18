Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.18 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.67. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

