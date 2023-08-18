Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerplus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enerplus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 83.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 235,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.