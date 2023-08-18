Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Repligen Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $157.55. 301,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,394. Repligen has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Repligen by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

