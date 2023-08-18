Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

RPTX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $431.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

