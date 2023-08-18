Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RPTX
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Repare Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.