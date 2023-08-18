Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,462 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $425.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

